‘QAnon Is A Dangerous Lunacy,’ Liz Cheney Says

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney ripped the fringe QAnon conspiracy theory Thursday, calling it a “dangerous lunacy” in a statement.

Cheney, the House Republican Conference Chairwoman, is the highest-ranking Republican lawmaker to condemn the theory, The Hill reported.

“QAnon is a dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics,” she said.

Her statement came a day after President Donald Trump refused to condemn the conspiracy, saying during a press briefing, “I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand that they like me very much, which I appreciate.”

“I’ve heard these are people that love our country and they just don’t like seeing it. I don’t know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me. And they would also like to see problems in these areas go away,” Trump said.

The QAnon conspiracy centers around the theory that Trump is working behind the scenes against enemies including Democrats, the media the “deep state” and more, all of which are controlling an international child trafficking ring and are secretly plotting to undermine his administration.

Cheney’s comments are only her latest break with the president. The representative questioned Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Germany last month, leading some of her Republican colleagues to publicly criticize her. Cheney also called Edward Snowden a “traitor” after Trump floated the idea of pardoning him.

Cheney joins a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have denounced QAnon, including Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.

Two Republicans, both of whom have expressed support for the fringe theory, recently won their congressional primaries. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made remarks widely condemned as racist and has expressed doubt over whether a plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, supported the conspiracy until recently. Greene is favored to be elected to Congress in November.

Laura Loomer, a self-described “proud Islamaphobe,” has also expressed support for the theory, though she is very unlikely to win her election in a solidly Democratic district.

