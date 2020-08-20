REDDIT DEBATE: What 3 College Football Losses Upset You The Most?

What three college football losses upset you the most to this day?

This is a question being debated on the college football subreddit, and this isn't even a tough question for me at all. Let's dive right into it!

1) Badgers lose 45-38 in the 2012 Rose Bowl to Oregon:

This was a gut-wrenching loss if I’ve ever seen one. With arguably our greatest offense ever and Russell Wilson running the show, the Ducks squeaked one out.

Losing by itself isn’t the problem. It’s how we lost. The idiot refs ran the clock off when Wilson spiked the ball to take a shot at the end zone.

If we lose, then we lose. If we lose on some garbage like that, then it sticks with you for a long time.

2) Wisconsin loses 59-0 to Ohio State in the 2014 Big 10 title game:

This game might have been the most embarrassing performance that I’ve ever seen out of a Wisconsin football team. We made it to the Big 10 title game and pissed away a golden opportunity.

Not only did we just piss it away, but we got blown the hell out by Cardale Jones and company. I was sitting at a bar called Churchkey in Madison watching with a couple friends. By the end of the first quarter, it was clear that we had no chance.

We filled up the boot and started hammering beers to dull the pain! Nearly six years later, Gary Andersen’s embarrassing coaching performance feels the same.

3) Wisconsin loses 34-21 to Ohio State in the 2019 Big 10 title game:

Welcome back to another loss to Ohio State! This one is infuriating because the officiating was atrocious and we also didn’t do much after our absurdly hot start.

As everyone remembers, I broke it down in a very sober video.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

We could have won that game this past year, and we didn’t. We played awesome for a large chunk of it, and then things started going wrong.

That’s not a game I’ll forget anytime soon.

There you have it, folks. Those are my three worst losses, and they weren’t even hard to remember. I walk the path of those dark memories on a regular basis.

Hopefully, there’s a brighter future on the horizon!