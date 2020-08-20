REPORT: Florida State Will Allow Tailgating During The 2020 Football Season

Florida State will reportedly let fans tailgate at football games this season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Seminoles will let fans tailgate games during the 2020 season. FSU is one of the few schools that seems intent on doing so during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some schools won’t allow fans at games, but Florida State announces it will allow tailgating this season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 20, 2020

Good for Florida State. You simply can’t have college football without tailgating. One doesn’t operate without the other.

Without beer, football wouldn’t be the same. Without tailgates, the atmosphere on game day wouldn’t ever be the same.

If fans are allowed to be at the games, then they damn sure should be allowed to tailgate.

We need as much beer flowing as possible during this 2020 season. After all, we’ve been fighting a war against coronavirus since March.

At some point, we have to have something to celebrate. That’s what football season will give us, and tailgating is a huge part of that.

Major shout out to FSU for doing the right thing. I have no doubt that the fans appreciate it.