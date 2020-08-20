REPORT: Ole Miss Has 13 Athletes With Coronavirus

Ole Miss reportedly has several athletes with coronavirus.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Rebels have 13 athletes with coronavirus, and 11 of them are all on the same team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team with the 11 sick players hasn’t been revealed, but the same report indicated that it’s not the football team.

Class starts next week and the first confirmed COVID-19 “outbreak” has occurred in #OleMiss athletics https://t.co/Z6R4nNs5Ej — Nathanael Gabler (@nategabler) August 19, 2020

When I first read the headline of the report, my heart sank with the belief that the football team was going to be hammered.

Luckily, it sounds like the football team pretty much avoided this outbreak entirely, which is great news for fans of the Rebels.

No offense to the good people of Mississippi, but nobody cares whether or not the volleyball team plays. It’s all about Lane Kiffin and the football team.

As long as the Rebels are on the field when games start, then people will be happy. Every other sport could not play, and people would still be pumped to just watch football.

So, while 13 positive cases isn’t great at all, there’s nothing to worry about in Oxford as long as the football team is kept safe.

Finally, I always have to say this when I talk about Ole Miss. While 2020 might not be a great year to do it, you have to visit the Grove if you’re a football fan. It’s one of the best college football sites that you’ll ever see. You can trust me on that one.