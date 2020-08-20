‘The Finest Convention Speech In Modern History’: Reporters Praise Barack Obama’s DNC Speech

Reporters and media pundits praised former President Barack Obama after his speech Wednesday evening at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Obama criticized President Donald Trump during the speech, saying he “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” The former president also urged Americans to vote early by mail or in person, adding that those who are unhappy with the current political system must trust it and remember past sacrifices made.

“Barack Obama just delivered the finest convention speech in modern history (again),” Politico’s chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza tweeted. “Spell-binding, chilling, optimistic, beautifully written, and expertly delivered. Incredible moment.”

Lizza went a step further after Obama’s speech, writing an article titled: “Obama torches Trump like American democracy depends on it.” (RELATED: ‘Flayed, Sliced And Diced Trump’: Media Praises Michelle Obama’s ‘Standout’ DNC Speech)

“Barack Obama went high,” according to Lizza. “On the third night of the Democratic convention — a word that seems increasingly absurd to describe what is really just two hours of nightly programming from the DNC — the former president delivered a memorable speech that balanced torching the sitting president with assuring voters of the possibility of something better.”

Obama just delivered an historic and terrifying speech about the stakes in 2020 for American democracy. He waited four years—then threw the shade of a mighty oak. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) August 20, 2020

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow did not hide her praise, either. She said during the network’s coverage of the DNC that Obama’s speech “slayed” her.

“That Obama speech. Holy fuck,” Joshua Topolsky, the editor-in-chief of Input, tweeted.

Emily Nussbaum, a staff writer for The New Yorker, called it “terrific,” adding that the speech was “focused on breaking through numbness & cynicism.”

Barack Obama’s speech tonite, without a cheering crowd, had the intimacy and powerful impact of an emergency Oval Office address to the nation. Chilling. — Gloria Borger (@GloriaBorger) August 20, 2020

NPR referred to the former president’s comments as “blistering.” Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s chief foreign affairs correspondent and anchor, tweeted that it was “an unprecedented takedown of a President by predecessor.”

“.@BarackObama DNC speech is an unprecedented takedown of a President by predecessor, even more remarkable because until the John Lewis funeral, Obama avoided responding to @realDonaldTrump attacks on him and his legacy. No more. He believes the future of democracy is at stake,” she wrote.

Journalist Katie Couric kept it simple, tweeting: “Vintage Obama. What a speech.”