Bannon Arrested On Chinese Billionaire’s $28 Million Mega Yacht

Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday onboard a yacht owned by a dissident Chinese billionaire who is reportedly the target of a federal investigation over a media venture he formed with the former White House strategist.

According to the Hartford Courtant, Bannon was apprehended while on the “Lady May,” a 150-foot mega yacht worth an estimated $28 million. NBC News reported that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service took Bannon into custody on the yacht while it was in Long Island Sound, near Westbrook, Connecticut.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Bannon has been on the yacht of Guo Wengei. According to The Journal, federal and state authorities are investigating a media venture formed by Guo and Bannon called GTV Media.

Bannon and a business partner, Brian Kolfage, were indicted along with two others on Thursday for wire fraud and other charges related to a fundraiser to build a private wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The fund, called “We Build the Wall,” appears unrelated to Guo, who also goes by the names Miles Guo and Miles Kwok. (RELATED: Steve Bannon And Brian Kolfage Indicted For Allegedly Defrauding Border Wall Donors)

The U.S. Coast Guard’s maritime information exchange provides a call sign for the “Lady May” that shows the vessel is registered to an entity called Hong Kong International Funds Investments Limited.

The Straits Times reported in 2018 that Hong Kong authorities were investigating Guo for allegedly embezzling $4 billion through multiple shell companies, including Hong Kong International Funds Investments Limited.

The Washington Free Beacon reported in 2017 that Guo owned the Lady May. According to the story, the FBI was investigating a hacking attempt on the yacht’s communications system. BuzzFeed News reported last year that The Free Beacon fired the author of that report, Bill Gertz, because of his undisclosed ties to Guo.

Guo has posted several videos on his YouTube channel at sea with Bannon. He has also posted videos of the Lady May, including one June 9 entitled “Lady May’s Victory Return.”

