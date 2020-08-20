Tennessee Democratic Rep. John DeBerry Blasts Party For Not Defending Law Enforcement, Criticizing Riots

A Democratic Representative in Tennessee blasted his party for their stance on riots and for defending people attacking police officers across the country, saying they need to stand up to people who disrespect law enforcement.

On August 12, Rep. John DeBerry gave a speech on the House floor, in favor of a piece of legislation, which would raise penalties for assaulting and or threatening law enforcement officers and rioting, and defacing property, according to the Daily Memphian. The legislation also would make camping on restricted state property a felony.

“Peaceful protest ends peacefully. Anarchy ends in chaos. And what we see happening right now, any of us with any common sense, any common sense whatsoever, know that what we see is not peaceful. So we can continue to fool ourselves and mix with words and use rhetoric and public relations in order to frost this stuff over and put a nice picture on what we see that is… frightening,” DeBerry said during his speech.

Deberry is currently running as an Independent in his seat after his party pushed him out in May.

"My district has elected me 13 times," DeBerry said after a House committee meeting after being criticized by many in his party. "Not just because I'm John DeBerry or because I'm a Democrat. But because they agree with what I fought for and what I stood for."

Democratic candidate Torrey Harris, who is running against Deberry, criticized him for supporting law enforcement.