Texas A&M Lowers Stadium Capacity To 25% After Initially Setting It At 30%

Texas A&M has already walked back the amount of people expected at football games during the 2020 season.

The Aggies had initially said 30% of Kyle Field would be full during the coronavirus pandemic. However, that didn’t last long at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a late Wednesday afternoon report from Brett McMurphy, the school has already dialed it back to 25%.

A day after Texas A&M said it expected a 30 percent capacity for home football games, the school today lowered that estimate to 25 percent capacity — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 19, 2020

How many times have I called the coronavirus pandemic a fluid situation? How many times have I said things are changing on the fly?

I feel like I say that pretty much every single day. Well, this is further proof of that fact.

One day, the Aggies are at 30%. The very next day and they’re at 25%!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Jul 30, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

What are the odds this changes again before the SEC opens play Sept. 26? I’d say the odds are very high.

Things aren’t changing by the day in college football during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re changing by the minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Jul 31, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

Don’t get too attached to any numbers or projections. Odds of change are very high at this point, and the Aggies backtracking a day into their attendance decision is proof of that fact.