The Chicks Perform The National Anthem At Democratic National Convention

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, performed the national anthem Thursday during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The Chicks sang an a cappella version of The Star-Spangled Banner in front of a blue-green background, each singer with a separated camera angle shot, for the first ever virtual national convention.



Comprised of members Natalie Maines, 41, Martie Maguire, 46, and Emily Robison, 43, The Chicks announced their slot to perform at the Democratic National Convention in an August 14 tweet, and encouraged their followers to vote.

The Chicks recently dropped the word “dixie” from their name to distance themselves from the pre-abolition era south. The name change was sprung on the public June 25 when The Chicks released the song “March March,” which references youth activism for left wing causes such as climate change, social justice and LGBTQ+ rights, according to NPR. The track comes off of the July album “Gaslighter,” which is the group’s first, full studio album in nearly 15 years, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Tune in next week! And remember to check your voter registration. #DemConvention

When President Trump was the Presumptive Republican presidential nominee in 2016, the group displayed an image of Trump with devil horns while performing in Cincinnati, People reported.

Natalie Maines has also criticized Former President George W. Bush during a performance in London, England, in 2003. “Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas,” the singer said.

The Guardian reported this served as the introduction for the group’s rendition of the song, “Travelin Soldier,” which made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Tracks. The country music industry responded by stations across the country pulling The Dixie Chicks off the air, according to CNN. The controversy inspired the song “Not Ready to Make Nice,” off of the group’s 2006 album titled “Take the Long Way.”