‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer Shows Princess Diana’s Wedding Day And More

The trailer for “The Crown” season 4 dropped Thursday and it shows Princess Diana’s wedding day to Prince Charles and so much more.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman narrates over shots of the monarch on horseback, per People magazine.

The clip was posted on YouTube.

At one point in the video, we see several shots of Diana, played by actress Emma Corrin, being surrounded by paparazzi and fans. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares What Her ‘Something Blue’ Was From Her Royal Wedding)

Near the end of the nearly one-minute clip, we catch just the back of Corrin, as Diana, as she heads towards a door in her wedding gown for her royal wedding to Charles in 1981 as portrayed on the hit Netflix series.

Season four will pick up in the late 1970s and follow the Queen and Thatcher’s relationship as well as the ill-fated romance and marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

“The Crown” season four premiers November 15.

Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles on the series, has previously spoken about the enormity of portraying the famed royals’s story.

“We all have a set position on the dynamic between Charles and Diana,” O’Connor told Screen International. “It’s been great to have the ability to either fight against that or, at times, acknowledge it and also to challenge any question of, ‘Did he ever love her?’ ”

“Personally I think he must have done,” he added. “There’s a wealth of layers and richness to Charles and Diana, and I loved seeking that out.”