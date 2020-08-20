Kaya Jones, Singer And Trump Campaign Advisory Board Member, Reacts To The Cardi B-Joe Biden Interview

Kaya Jones, singer and member of President Donald Trump’s campaign advisory board, joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to react to rapper Cardi B’s virtual interview with former Vice President Joe Biden.

WATCH:

The Elle interview, which was aimed at getting the attention of young voters, discussed topics like free college.

“We are going to have, if I get elected president, free college education for four years of college,” Biden said. “Anybody with a family with less than 125,000 grand you are going to get a free education, everyone gets free education, for community college.”

Jones criticized Biden for his plan, telling the Daily Caller, “This isn’t a time for free college, this is a time to get Americans back to work.”

Jones also discussed how Cardi B mentioned Medicare for All four times throughout the interview, although Joe Biden never corrected her.

Biden has previously said he would veto Medicare for All because it is too expensive, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Cardi B Asks Biden About Free Health Care Four Times — He Never Says He’s Opposed)

Watch the full interview to see Jones‘ full reaction to the video.

