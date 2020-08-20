West Virginia Will Open The Season With No Fans, Decision On Future Games Will Be Made Later

The West Virginia Mountaineers won’t start the season with fans in the stands.

According to a release from the program, no fans will be allowed to attend the 2020 opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 at Milan Puskar Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The number of fans at games later in the season “will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time.”

Please read this update regarding fan attendance for the 2020 home games. — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 20, 2020

Given the fact that they’re starting the season with no fans, I’d be surprised if WVU had fans at any point this season.

It’s hard to imagine a whole lot changes from Sept. 12 through the rest of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Aug 17, 2020 at 5:48pm PDT

Even more difficult, changing the policy puts everyone on incredibly short notice to get things done, which makes everything a real pain.

If I had to guess, as of right now, the Mountaineers will be playing in an empty stadium for the large majority of 2020 or all of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Aug 19, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

Is it unfortunate? Yes. Is there much we can do about it? Not really. Welcome to football in 2020!