Yahoo Sports Ranks Clemson As The #1 Preseason College Football Team

Clemson is at the top of the preseason rankings for Yahoo Sports.

The publication released its new top 25 after the Big 10 and PAC-12 canceled football, and the Clemson Tigers are number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Number two? That spot is secured by Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s worth noting that Ohio State was originally number two in the preseason rankings for Yahoo Sports.

With Ohio State officially not playing the 2020 football season, there’s no question at all that Clemson has to be number one in the preseason.

Anyone who picks a different team should be ignored at all costs. They’re either a moron or they’re just looking for attention.

It’s that simple. Going into the season, Dabo Swinney and company have to be number one. That’s not to say they’ll win the national title, but they should certainly be the heavy favorite.

Trevor Lawrence will be the most talented player on a college football field in 2020, he already has one national title ring, he’ll be the early Heisman favorite and he’s surrounded by NFL talent.

I’m just not sure how you pick against that to start the year.

It should be a fun year, and I can’t wait to see what happens down the stretch. As of today, I’d absolutely also pick Clemson as the early favorite.