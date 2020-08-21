Baylor Says Students Who Don’t Follow COVID-19 Rules Could Face Expulsion, Other Punishments

Students at Baylor University could face suspension and expulsion if they violate coronavirus restrictions, according to a statement from the school.

Colleges across the U.S. that have chosen to return to in-person classes have implemented policies meant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Baylor’s coronavirus policies include an “interim face-covering policy” that requires everyone to wear face masks on campus and outside if they can’t be six feet apart, according to a statement.

Students could also face limited access to Baylor’s campus if they violate the restrictions put in place by Baylor, the state or the city of Waco, Dean of Students and Associate Vice President Sharra Hynes of Baylor said, according to a statement Wednesday. (Notre Dame’s Football Team Has 5 Players With Coronavirus)



“Baylor students who fail to comply with Baylor Policies and/or local and state resolutions and Executive Orders, and thus place the health and well-being of others at risk, may face significant consequences that include suspension or expulsion from the University,” Hynes’ statement said.

“Baylor student organizations found responsible for hosting or promoting unapproved events or experiences that place the health and wellbeing of others at risk may face significant consequences including suspension, removal of charter, and individual conduct review for residents or membership,” Hynes said.

After students were filmed on Wednesday gathering on a lawn at Fountain Mall, Baylor emphasized that masks must be worn if people can’t socially distance, according to a Baylor Twitter post of the video.

REMINDER: If outside with others and you are not socially distanced, you MUST wear a mask per University policy. #SicCOVID https://t.co/bH728LktQ5 — Baylor University (@Baylor) August 21, 2020

A spokeswoman for Baylor did not disclose to the DCNF whether any students had been suspended under the new policies, but said all students and personnel need to abide by the rules and the school plans to begin classes Aug. 24.

“Baylor has made significant investments to provide for a safe and healthy start to the fall semester. As a Baylor Family, we need all students, faculty and staff to do their part – both on- and off-campus – to prevent community spread of COVID-19 as we start the fall semester,” Lori W. Fogleman, assistant vice president of media and public relations for Baylor, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

STUDENTS: “I speak for my fellow citizens in saying how glad we are to have you in Waco again… “As you return to Waco, I am asking you to strictly observe Governor Abbott’s orders as well as those instituted by the City of Waco.” — Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver (BBA ’86, JD ’93) pic.twitter.com/BpPrldshRz — Baylor University (@Baylor) August 21, 2020

The University of Notre Dame implemented a system for students, faculty or staff to report people who break coronavirus restrictions, according to an announcement from the university.

At Syracuse University, organizing a party or gathering off-campus without following school protocols could have them suspended or expelled, according to a university statement. Several Syracuse students were this week suspended after holding a gathering that at least 100 people attended on the campus lawn, the university announced Thursday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.