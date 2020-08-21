EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Shares Her Thoughts On BLM, #Blexit And All Things 2020

Candace Owens sat down with the Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese for nearly an half hour, hashing out her thoughts on Black Lives Matter, her “Blexit” movement and the impending November election.

In Owens’ words, BLM is a “terrorist organization” with questionable financial records that damages America by spreading the belief that race should determine a person’s politics. Owens says she elaborates on this idea in her upcoming book, “Blackout.” (RELATED: Exclusive: Candace Owens On Whether She Will Run For Office)

Much of the political unrest among Millennials and Gen-Z, she argues, arises from a lack of real causes to fight for.

“Fortunately, there’s really nothing for Millennials to fight and end because we’re remarkably privileged,” she said. “So there’s something that they’re yearning for, and they’re not getting it in this climate of social media and Instagram hashtags…they’re striking at almost an emptiness that’s inside of them.”

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

EXCLUSIVE: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Explains Why The US Needs To Beat China On 5G

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Walker Blasts Wisconsin Riots And Dems Blockading Police Reform

How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen