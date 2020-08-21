FBI Offers $25,000 Reward For Pharmacy Robbers Spanning 2 States

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of suspects wanted for pharmacy robberies across two states.

The FBI’s Baltimore and Philadelphia Field Offices say the suspects are responsible for a dozen robberies that took place in late 2019 to mid-2020 throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to WPVI-TV.

The suspects, dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks and gloves, allegedly used pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs like Oxycodone, Percocet and Promethazine, according to the report. (RELATED: The Coast Guard Is Making Moves To Catch South American Drug Vessels Before They Reach The Ocean)

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, according to CBS Baltimore.

The FBI is offering the reward to anyone that can provide information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

The FBI encourages anyone with information to contact the FBI or submit a tip.