Former Navy Seal Tells Tucker What To Do If You Find Yourself ‘Surrounded By A Mob’

Author and former Navy Seal Jack Carr joined Friday night’s edition of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss what ordinary Americans should do if they find themselves in potential danger from rioters and violent demonstrators.

“What do you do if you find yourself surrounded by a mob like that?” asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson before introducing Carr. “It could easily happen. No one is going to help you. No one you voted for will move a finger. No one who says, ‘Oh I care about you,’ really cares. You’re going to have to defend yourself and your family. How do you do that?”

WATCH:

“We know that police by their very nature, no matter their intentions, they are going to get there after a crime has been committed,” Carr said. “They respond to criminal activity. They aren’t standing next to you unless they happen to be on Lori Lightfoot’s personal security detail.”

Referring to the video of a man pulled from his truck and beaten “within an inch of his life on the streets of America,” Carr stressed the importance of attempting to stay out of that kind of situation in the first place.

“Some of those basics are stay in the car, doors closed, locks, locked doors, windows up, and that only allows you some level of protection,” he said. “It does give you a level of protection but it only goes so far, but the main thing is to avoid those right away. So situational awareness. Looking around, being aware that there are threats, picking your head up out of that phone and turning around. If you turn a corner and you see something that doesn’t look right – as an army special forces sniper from Vietnam told me years ago – he said, ‘if it doesn’t look right, it’s probably not.’ So trust those instincts and pay attention to that sixth sense that has kept us alive as a species since we’ve been on this planet. If it doesn’t look right, turn around, reverse, get out of there.”

Carr then turned to a situation where someone ends up already “surrounded by a violent mob.”

“So remember, your vehicle is a weapon, but you don’t want to be in that position to begin with,” he said. “Now if you do get to that phase where you have to fight, it’s good to be prepared and to know how to fight.”

The former Navy Seal advised people to “invest” in firearm training. (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Be Serious!’: Greg Gutfeld Loses It When Juan Williams Compares Anarchist Violence To ‘QAnon Violence’)

“For those … are wrestling with the fact that they might have to defend themselves, I always think what if you just appeared here out of nowhere and all of a sudden you were violently attacked by a person or a group of people?” said Carr. “You wouldn’t need a piece of paper that told you it was okay to defend this gift of human life.”