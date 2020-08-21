‘A Home Run’: Fox News Anchors, Like Chris Wallace And Bret Baier, Effusively Praise Biden For DNC Speech

A slew of Fox News anchors praised former Vice President Joe Biden for his Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech Thursday evening.

Biden accepted the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination Thursday evening, delivering a speech that did not mention President Donald Trump by name once. The Democratic presidential nominee promised to “draw on the best of us” and “be an ally of the light” following a president who he said “has cloaked America in darkness for much too long.”

Multiple Fox News anchors commented on Biden’s speech after it concluded, and they all appeared to agree that he nailed it. (RELATED: ‘The Best He’s Been’: Reporters Across The Board Praise Biden’s ‘Home Run’ DNC Speech)

“Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot, a captive of the left, and I guess Biden was reading from a teleprompter in a prepared speech, but I thought he blew a hole, a big hole in that characterization,” Wallace noted, calling the speech “enormously effective.”

“It seems to me that after tonight, Donald Trump is going to have to run against a candidate, not a caricature.”

WATCH:

Dana Perino said Biden “hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth.”

“He has taste, rhythm, energy, emotion, and delivery. I think if he looks back he’s got to say that’s probably the best speech of his life and he really just took the moment and I love that,” she added.

Bret Baier praised Biden too, pointing out that even though he is “not known for his public speaking,” this “was the best he’s been as far as his delivery.” Baier continued on to explain that “this is what he [Biden] need to do for this crowd and for the crowd around the country.”

Former Democratic National Committee chief and Fox News political contributor Donna Brazile said Biden “connected with the American people” and “spoke from the heart.” Brit Hume said it seemed to be a “good start” for Biden, pointing out that Biden’s “delivery was full of clarify” and his speech was “very good.”

“He did what he was supposed to do. He connected with the American people, he shared his values, he outlined his vision, but most importantly he spoke from the heart,” Brazile said.