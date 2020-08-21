Jessica Simpson Celebrates Personal Milestone, Marking Almost ‘Three Years’ Sobriety

Jessica Simpson opened up about her battle with alcoholism and noted that it’s been almost “three years” since she had a drink.

“It’s almost been three years which is crazy,” the 40-year-old singer shared during her appearance on the “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM during a chat about her memoir “Open Book,” which details her battle with alcohol and the road to sobriety. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Friday. “I mean, it’s awesome.” (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star then explained what lead to her making a change in her life. (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opens Up Her Heart)

“I was at that point in my life where my kids were growing older and they were watching every move that I made,” Jessica said. “I just really wanted clarity.”

“I wanted to understand myself because I didn’t even realize how much I was drinking and how much I was suppressing,” she added in the interview. “I thought it was making me brave, I thought it was making me confident, and it was actually the complete opposite, it was silencing me.”

At one point, Simpson talked about how therapy has been instrumental in helping her get back on track and noted that even during the pandemic she has no desire to drink.

“People are like, ‘Don’t you want to drink during this pandemic? Oh, my God, aren’t your kids driving you crazy?'” the pop singer shared. “I’m like, ‘No, I do not want to drink.’ I have not wanted it. I feel like that’s a big blessing.”