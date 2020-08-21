More Than 100 Protested Outside Joe Biden’s Democratic National Convention Acceptance Speech

More than 100 people rallied outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday to protest former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Delaware Online.

Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, according to USA Today. Protesters gathered outside the speech singing “God Bless America” and later chanted “USA” near a CBS News tent.

Delaware Trump Campaign Rob Arlett said his group organized the protest with the Delaware Republicans, Delaware Online reported

(Related: DNC Night 3 Focuses On Democratic Women) “We were honestly a little nervous going and protesting in Biden’s hometown. What we discovered is that the enthusiasm for Biden, even in Delaware is practically nonexistent, and the DNC convention feels like the equivalent of a deflated balloon,” Chief Operating Officer of Students for Trump Tyler Bowyer told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

President Donald Trump has more support at Joe Biden’s acceptance speech in Delaware than Joe Biden

pic.twitter.com/6mo4fAgAty — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 21, 2020 Billboard trucks paid for by Turning Point Action drove around the city bearing slogans like “Sleepy Joe Biden,” according to Delaware Online. Before the demonstration, an airplane with a banner that said, “JOE BIDEN IS LOSING IT — VOTE TRUMP 2020” flew over the Chase Center.

“To see so much support for President Trump was electrifying. I hope it inspires more young Americans to proudly speak up about what they believe in and what their values are, knowing there are thousands of other young conservatives out there,” activist and influencer Isabel Brown on the ground told the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.