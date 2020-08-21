Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make Surprise Appearance At Drive-Thru Charity Event During Pandemic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a drive-through back-to-school charity event in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

“Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA as students across the country return to distance learning this week,” the organization captioned its post on Instagram, along with several snaps of the former royals donning masks and gloves while handing out school supplies. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season,” the post added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Founders and co-presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof of Baby2Baby told the outlet they “were thrilled” when they saw the Instagram post of the royals’ surprise appearance.

“We were thrilled and overwhelmed at the support,” Weinstein shared. “We believe that the fact that the Duchess is from Los Angeles was what prompted her to highlight L.A., where Baby2Baby is based. We felt particularly grateful that she was highlighting an American organization.”

It comes following the former “Suits” actress and Harry’s participation in several charity events in Los Angeles since officially stepping away from their royal senior duties earlier this year.

One such event, had the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex stop by Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in L.A.

During their visit, they worked with other volunteers in the kitchen preparing food for the #FeedHOPE program.

THANK YOU to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their visit yesterday! Our Bakery & Café teams were thrilled to have them work alongside us to #FeedHOPE to Los Angeles | credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Help provide hope today: https://t.co/IlNLw33nL9 pic.twitter.com/HDFusnhmkk — Homeboy Industries (@HomeboyInd) June 24, 2020

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies,” Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder told the outlet. “They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality.”