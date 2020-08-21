Vice President Mike Pence entered into a heated exchange with CNN’s John Berman over the QAnon conspiracy theory Friday.

Berman first asked the vice president about recent comments President Donald Trump made at the White House, in which he stopped short of outright condemning the conspiracy theory. (RELATED: Trump On QAnon Believing He Is Saving World From Pedophiles: ‘Is That Supposed To Be A Bad Thing?’)

“The president said they love America,” Berman stated of Trump’s remarks. “How do those beliefs embody a love of America?”

“You said the president seemed to embrace that. I didn’t hear that, ” Pence responded. “I heard the president talk about he appreciates those who support him.”

Pence added that he doesn’t “know anything about that conspiracy theory,” when Berman cut him off and asked, “how can you not know anything about it, given how much it’s been in the news?”

“Honestly, John, I don’t know anything about it,” Pence retorted. “We dismiss conspiracy theories around here.”

Berman proceeded to ask Pence two more times to dismiss the conspiracy.

“I just did, John,” the vice president flatly stated. “I dismiss conspiracy theories out of hand.”

“I said it’s a conspiracy theory,” Pence added later in the interview. “I don’t have time for it. I don’t know anything about it, and honestly, John, I get it. I get that the media, particularly CNN, chases after shiny objects.”

WATCH:

Trump stopped short of outright condemning the conspiracy theory during a Wednesday press conference.

“If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there,” he stated when asked what he thought about allegations, from QAnon believers, that he is fighting an alleged cabal of sexual deviancy among international elites. “We are actually. We are saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone the rest of the world will follow.”