Parents Of Nebraska Football Players Threaten To Sue The Big 10 Over Football Being Canceled

Parents of Nebraska football players are ready and willing to sue the conference.

Tom VanHaaren tweeted a letter sent to Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren by parents of Nebraska players demanding specific details into the cancellation of football. They want the minutes from meetings to cancel football, transcripts and audio from meetings and how specific conference members voted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they don’t get it by noon Monday, then they’re filing a lawsuit in United States District Court for the District of Nebraska. You can read the full letter below.

Nebraska parents have now released a letter of their own to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Notably, Ed and Lisa McCaffrey are listed on the letter pic.twitter.com/H4cHcIiR5k — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) August 21, 2020

Melt this letter down and inject it right into my veins. I’m so in support of Nebraska suing the Big 10 that it’s not even funny.

Generally speaking, I hate people who sue and I hate lawsuits. However, when you steal football from the Big 10, it’s a different story.

The Big 10 canceled football because of coronavirus and then pretty much told everyone to shut up and not ask questions.

Opening statement from #Huskers HC Scott Frost. “We want to play football at the University of Nebraska.” pic.twitter.com/dVxefwSPHm — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

At the same time, the Big 12, ACC and SEC are all moving towards playing without any issues. Yeah, I think we deserve some serious answers.

Furthermore, nobody knows if a vote was even held to cancel or how member schools voted. At the very least, we deserve that.

How much worse could this get for Kevin Warren? It’s hard to imagine a worse PR nightmare than one of the biggest programs in the B1G suing the conference. What a time to be alive!