Coach Ron Rivera Has Cancer, Considers It ‘Very Treatable And Curable’

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has cancer.

He told Adam Schefter that he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer after conducting a self-check. The cancer is in the very early stages, and it's believed to be "very treatable and curable."

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera tells me he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check. Rivera shared the news with his team tonight but says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

The team also announced the news late Thursday night. You can read the release below.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Rivera and his entire family during this tough time. Cancer is absolutely brutal.

Learning somebody has cancer is one of the toughest things you can go through as a person. It’s just a terrible situation.

Luckily for Rivera, it sounds like the doctors got on top of this situation super early, and chances of success are pretty high.

A family member of mine had a similar kind of cancer. The quicker you get on top of it, the better, and it sounds like Rivera caught it before it got too bad.

Now, he has a fight ahead of him against an ugly enemy. It won’t be easy, but I have no doubt Rivera can get the job done.

Hopefully, he gets through this, and comes out stronger than ever before. We’re all cheering for him.