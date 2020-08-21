NHL Broadcaster Says Bubble Is Great Because Women Aren’t There To ‘Disrupt’ Concentration

Two NHL broadcasters had a lot to say about the “terrific environment” the league’s coronavirus bubble has created for the players.

The broadcasters were caught talking about the lack of women in the coronavirus bubble by a hockey reporter for The Athletic. The reporter shared the clip Thursday night to Twitter.



“If you think about it, it’s a terrific environment with regards to, if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it’s the perfect place,” one announcer said.

“Not even any women here to disrupt their concentration,” another announcer added.

“Oh and also too, no traveling,” the first announcer followed up with. (RELATED: REPORT: The NHL Has 0 Coronavirus Cases After More Than 18,000 Tests)

I can see how someone could think this and I could also see how someone could interpret this as being a bad thing, but it definitely goes both ways. It’s no secret that men and women are a distraction to each other. Both men and women could probably get so much done if the other sex just didn’t exist.

Everyone would definitely be more focused.

I think the important question to ask here is if the players actually like this environment? Nobody cares if the broadcasters think it’s great.