North Carolina State Intends On Playing Football After Classes Go Online

The North Carolina State Wolfpack still plan on playing football in the fall.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Wolfpack will still play football in the fall after the school made the decision to shift to online classes during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NCSU is now in the exact same position as in-state rival UNC.

NC State moving to exclusively online classes, starting Monday but school says it will continue to compete in fall sports, including football #bubblicious — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 20, 2020

This is great news. NCSU is in the ACC, and the ACC has every intention of playing football in the fall, and they should play football.

In order for that to happen, we need every single team possible playing. We can’t have teams dropping out. If enough teams drop out, then the entire season is at risk.

While Big 10 programs might be hiding in their basements, it sounds like NCSU will continue to charge forward with playing football.

They should be applauded for the decision. In this country, we play football in the fall. I don’t care if classes are online or not.

Just do whatever is necessary to make sure the games happen.