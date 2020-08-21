Lane Kiffin Tells Paul Finebaum To Stop Saying He’ll Be The 1st Former Assistant To Beat Nick Saban

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin wants Paul Finebaum to relax with his expectations a bit.

Finebaum has been vocal about the fact that he believes Kiffin will be the first former assistant of Nick Saban to beat the Alabama coach.

He hasn't tried to hide that prediction at all.

He hasn’t tried to hide that prediction at all.

I firmly believe that … Lane Kiffin is going to be the first Saban disciple to be beat the GOAT.” Book it now, per @finebaum ???? pic.twitter.com/TgOoOT2sqS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 10, 2019

However, Kiffin doesn’t want to hear it. He told Finebaum during a Thursday interview to stop predicting he’ll beat Saban because it’s “rat poison.” Rat poison is a famous line dropped by Saban years ago.

Say whatever you want about Lane Kiffin, but you can’t deny that the man is incredibly funny. The dude just moves the needle.

Yes, he told Finebaum to knock it off, but you can tell he’s also itching for a shot at Saban. Imagine what Twitter will be like if Saban loses to Kiffin.

Let’s not forget that Saban didn’t let Kiffin coach in the 2017 national title game against Clemson, which the Tide lost.

You can guarantee that Kiffin won’t forget that anytime soon.

Ole Miss and Alabama play Oct. 10, and we’re all going to want to circle that one on our calendars.