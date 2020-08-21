Portland Federal Courthouses Closed After Threat, FBI Investigating

All federal buildings in Portland closed Friday after a threat was reportedly made to a federal building, according to reports.

The threat was made Thursday evening, according to KTVZ.

A source with knowledge of the situation said federal authorities received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building, but it is unclear which building was named, according to The Oregonian. The FBI is reportedly investigating the threat.

Breaking: Federal courthouses in Portland have closed after authorities received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building. https://t.co/zglFEmz5ZV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

The Bankruptcy Court cited a “threat of violence in the area” as the reason for its shutdown, while the Standard Insurance and Standard Plaza buildings in downtown Portland were also evacuated Friday morning, per the same report.

The Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, where protesters clashed with federal officers in July, has also been closed due to the threat, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Portland Police: Protesters Disguised Themselves as ‘Press,’ Harassed Officers)

“If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public,” the FBI said in a statement, according to KTVZ.

The threat comes as Portland continues to see protests and riots, with Portland police declaring an unlawful assembly Thursday night. Police declared an unlawful protest in South Portland after rioters began throwing projectiles at officers and vandalizing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Three individuals were arrested.

Portland police also released a timeline that shows police have declared a riot at least 13 times in 80 days, while projectiles have been thrown at officers during at least 55 nights of protests while fires were set during at least 40 nights of protests.