‘Wake Up Motherf**ker, Wake Up’: Portland Protesters Vow To Keep Up Entire Neighborhoods As Unrest Continues

Portland protesters took to the streets once again Thursday evening, chanting and yelling as they promised to keep up entire neighborhoods.

Another riot was declared Thursday in South Portland outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building. Unrest in Portland, Oregon has been steady throughout the past few months, with at least 13 riots being declared over the past 80 days.

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager recorded footage of a “public disturbance” march in Portland ahead of the evening’s riot, he tweeted. The protesters could be seen marching through the streets and screaming “ya’ll never gonna sleep cuz of me, I ain’t gonna sleep cuz of ya’ll.”

“Wake up! Wake up! Wake up, motherfucker, wake up!” those marching also yelled as one person driving laid on a horn. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Myth’: Democrats Downplay The Violence In Portland)

Public Disturbance in Portland – The protesters have vowed to wake up the entire neighborhood as they march through tonight, an act of non-violent civil disobedience #Portland #PortlandProtests — August 21, 2020

Earlier in the evening, the march stopped outside of the Portland Police Association building, according to Gutenschwager. People in the crowd chanted “Say her name! Breonna Taylor” outside of the building. Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were executing a search warrant for her home.

The police had a no-knock warrant but have alleged they knocked and identified themselves before entering, although this account has been disputed, The New York Times reported. Officers said they returned fire after Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker opened fire.

Taylor died after being shot. None of the officers involved in Taylor’s death have been charged with a crime, although one was fired and two placed on administrative leave. Floyd’s death has sparked renewed calls for the officers in this case to be charged.