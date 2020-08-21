‘The Best He’s Been’: Reporters Across The Board Praise Biden’s ‘Home Run’ DNC Speech

Reporters across the board praised former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday, with many suggesting it was his best one yet.

Biden accepted the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination Thursday evening and delivered a speech without mentioning President Donald Trump by name even a single time. The Democratic presidential nominee promised to “draw on the best of us” and “be an ally of the light” following a president that he said “has cloaked America in darkness for much too long.”

“Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth,” Fox News’ Dana Perino said. “He had pace, rhythm, energy, emotion and delivery. I think if he looks back, he’s got to say that was probably the best speech of his life. He really just took the moment and I love that.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Celebrates Women’s Suffrage, Family In DNC VP Nomination Acceptance Speech)

Other Fox News anchors were similarly impressed with the speech. Bret Baier pointed out that Biden is “not known for his public speaking,” adding that “having seen him speak on the stump many many times, was the best he’s been as far as his delivery.”

“This is what he needed to do for this crowd and for the crowd around the country,” Baier said. Chris Wallace added that the speech was “enormously effective.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted that Biden’s “speech did not seem very sleepy” and the network’s chief political analyst Gloria Borger said on TV it “may be the best speech Joe Biden has ever delivered.”

“It wasn’t a convention speech, written for applause lines; it was a presidential address, even kind of a fireside chat,” according to Borger.

David Brooks, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times, wrote that it was the “best Biden speech” he’s seen. His co-worker Jamelle Bouie wrote that it was “the speech of a confident, veteran politician who has been waiting his whole life to do this one thing.”

“Fascinating volleying between the personal and the political,” Brooks added.

“We’re watching an old ballplayer whose skills have diminished turn in a career-best performance in the biggest game of his life. remarkable to witness,” Politico’s chief political correspondent Tim Alberta tweeted.