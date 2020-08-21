Starting Your Watch Collection: JBW Men’s 18k Gold-Plated Diamond Watch

There are numerous ways to upgrade your style, from improving your clothing quality to matching your clothes properly. In our last “Starting Your Watch Collection” series we suggested that you purchase the FEICE Men’s Automatic Skeleton Watch to begin your collection! This time, we’d like to introduce you to a new brand that has made several watches that have become Amazon Choice products. The watch we’d specifically like to introduce you to today is one such product: JBW Men’s 18k Gold-Plated Diamond Watch.

(Photo via Amazon)

Men’s 18K Gold Plated Diamond Watch On Sale For A Limited Time

The JBW Men’s 18k Gold-Plated Diamond Watch redefines the culture of urban style through the blend of an underground street look with a contemporary influence. Incredibly, the watch features 12 genuine diamonds on the bezel and the dial face features a diamond-shaped pattern repeated throughout the center thus creating the final touch of luxury to this sleek men’s watch. In addition to this, the watch also features a high-quality silicone band that holds the watch tight to your wrist with a buckle clasp that puts most luxury watch clasps to shame. The last feature, and potentially most important, is the watches’ two-year international warranty that covers the watch for most damages in case of any accidental mistakes. Personally, I found this watch to be one of a kind and certainly an eye-catcher. Whether you’re going for a more sleek or sophisticated look, this watch will certainly meet your needs and make you the star of each room you walk into!

(Photo via Amazon)

The JBW Men’s 18K Gold Plated Diamond Watch Is A Must Have Item

Now, enough of me telling you why this incredible watch is worth your attention! I want you to see whether or not Amazon customers felt positive about their purchase of the JBW Men’s 18k Gold-Plated Diamond Watch:

One customer had difficulty finding a high-quality watch that was affordable and found that JBW watch was the perfect solution, “This is my first JBW watch purchase. I took a chance on them because all the specifications were what I wanted (large face, black color, metal band, etc). The watch is gorgeous, heavy, and very well made. The band on it doesn’t clasp like most metal band watches. It has this “dual clasp that makes it look like there is no clasp. Yet it fastens very securely. I had this watched sized at a Ben Bridge jeweler, and the guy was complimenting the engineering of this watch…which was cool because there wasn’t a watch in that store for under $1500. Nothing bad to say about it. If you are looking for totally unique, well made, affordable. Look no further. This watch was well worth the money spent.”

Another customer loved the Amazon Choice product yet found a key issue worth noting, “Great watch , it’s well made only one problem its a little too big for my wrist but other than that it’s good . Great purchase”

Personally, I believe the JBW Men’s 18k Gold-Plated Diamond Watch is entirely worth your investment as its a very unique and stylish watch that most watch collectors won’t have. So, stop wasting time and make sure to grab yours today!

