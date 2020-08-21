REPORT: Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To UK Resident Victoria Mario To Help Her Pay For College

Musician Taylor Swift donated roughly $30,000 to a young woman’s college tuition GoFundMe.

Swift donated to U.K. resident Victoria Mario’s GoFundMe, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Mario, 18, asked for roughly $53,000 so that she could attend a British university that had accepted her.

.@taylorswift13 has once again stepped in to help a young person in need of money to change their life.https://t.co/UR9hUUAb08 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 20, 2020

“I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances,” she wrote in the description of her GoFundMe. “I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home’ status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university.”

Swift made her contribution and claimed she was “inspired” by Mario’s story. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Gifts Fan $6,386 To Help Pay Her College Tuition)

“Victoria, I came across your story online and I am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality,” she wrote on the page, according to the outlet. “I want to give you the rest of your goal amount and good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

Swift just giving back to communities again. She’s really good at this and is always finding a way to stay in touch with her fans and give them what they need. For as much as people dislike Swift, if you’re a part of her world, she will take care of you.

I love that about her.