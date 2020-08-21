Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Great Catch During Practice

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. pulled off a great catch during training camp Thursday.

OBJ went down the field in double coverage, and Baker Mayfield heaved the ball up to him. Somehow, the NFL superstar was able to haul it in.

Watch the awesome moment below.

It really does feel like OBJ is in for a monster year. Last season, he didn’t meet expectations as he battled injuries.

Now, he’s healthy, and it looks like he’s absolutely rolling in training camp. He hauled in that catch while in double coverage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

Also, let’s keep it real. That ball from Mayfield was a duck by the time it actually made it to OBJ’s hands. Let’s not pretend like it wasn’t.

It was wobbling all over the place. Do better, Mayfield. Do much better.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what OBJ and company do this season. He certainly looks ready to ball out.