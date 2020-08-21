Director Of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Says Villain Was Inspired By Donald Trump

The director of “Wonder Woman 1984” revealed President Donald Trump was the inspiration for the villain in the sequel.

Patty Jenkins talked about the inspiration behind the villain businessman Maxwell Lord for the movie during an interview published Wednesday by Screen Rant.

“He’s one of them,” she admitted. “I mean honestly, the funny thing is he is [an influence], but I’m not trying to make…We even have the president in this movie, and I’ve gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan.” (RELATED: ‘Tenet’ Release Date Pushed To July 31, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Pushed To October 2)

“I don’t want to get political, it’s not about being political,” she added. “Actually, a huge influence of this movie was also Madoff. Those young Madoff stories fascinate me, because I’m like, ‘How do you end up being Bernie Madoff?’ And when you really start tracking that story, it’s like, it all started out in a way that made sense, and he was paying it off, and then doing this, and then paying it off again. And then you just become an evil dude when you don’t even realize that it’s happening.”

“So, yes, Trump’s definitely one of the people that we looked at, but it’s any of those kind of mavericks of business success that was big in the ‘80s,” she said. “Who went on to be major players in our world in potentially questionable other ways.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the sequel to “Wonder Woman” that came out in 2017. The movie is set to be released on Oct. 2 after being pushed back due to coronavirus. The sequel stars Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.