The Detroit Lions Will Play Their First 2 Home Games Of The Season Without Fans

The Detroit Lions will start the season without fans in the stands.

The team announced Friday that the first two home games of the 2020 season will be played without fans attending.

The Lions are the latest NFL team to make the decision to ban fans to start the year.

Ford Field to not have fans at Lions first two 2020 home games: https://t.co/Bg0ucXwgwJ pic.twitter.com/P6qTy3eyBV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 21, 2020

Get used to this, folks. I’ve been saying it again and again, and I hope you’re all listening. We’re not packing stadiums anytime soon.

I’m not saying that because I want it to be true. I’m saying it because it simply is true. The coronavirus pandemic has done a number on sports.

It’s unfortunate because we all know that football is meant to be played in front of thousands and thousands of drunk and passionate fans.

Instead, coronavirus has ended that for the time being, and it sucks big time. Literally not a single person is happy about it, and I’m saying that as a huge Detroit Lions fan.

Hopefully, fans will be back in the seats sooner than later. Football simply isn’t meant to be played in empty stadiums.