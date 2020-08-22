‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Was ‘Happy’ With Her ‘Ending’

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams might be the only person in the world who enjoyed the show’s ending.

Despite the eighth and final season of the show airing more than a year ago, people still regularly talk about how bad the ending was. Despite that fact, Williams, who played Arya Stark, is okay with how things went down. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life, and I just couldn’t be happier with it,” Williams explained during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, according to The Independent.

I couldn’t disagree more with Williams. The ending sucked, and it’s okay to say that. We should feel comfortable being honest about how bad it was.

Now, Arya killing the Night King was badass. That much is true, and it was a super cool moment in the show.

However, Arya’s ending was just as bad as everyone else’s. She became Dora the Explorer when it was all said and done!

How the hell is that a good ending? The answer is that it’s not. Fans deserved a hell of a lot better, and we didn’t get.

Having said all of that, it’s truly a testament to how invested fans were that it’s August 2020 and we’re still talking about “Game of Thrones.” Something tells me that we won’t be stopping anytime soon.

The pain of the awful ending won’t go away anytime soon! What a damn shame it didn’t go out on a high note!