Netflix Cancels ‘The Society’ Because Of Coronavirus

Netflix has canned “The Society” after a single season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix canceled the show after initially renewing it because of “an array of issues brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
That’s right. After a single season, “The Society” is over because of coronavirus.
It might not be my general genre, but I actually enjoyed “The Society.” The plot was unique, and I bought into it.
The whole thing revolved around a group of high school students who seemingly went into an alternate world where their parents were all gone.
It was a modern day “Lord of the Flies,” and it was entertaining. Were there some cheesy moments? Sure, but overall I liked it.
Now, thanks to coronavirus, the show is done after a very promising first season. This virus is literally destroying everything we enjoy in the world of entertainment.
It put filming on halt for a lot of productions, and now it just straight up ended “The Society.”
Hopefully, this chaos ends. I’m sick and tired of coronavirus ruining the fun things in life.