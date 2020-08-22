REPORT: NCAA Approves Plan To Extend Eligibility Of Every Football Player

Every single college football player in America will receive an extra year of eligibility.

After reports that the NCAA would extend eligibility for fall athletes during the coronavirus pandemic, the plan has been officially approved, according to Brett McMurphy.

It doesn’t matter how many games a football player competes in, it won’t count towards a year of eligibility.

NCAA officially approves to allow fall sport student-athletes to compete in any amount of competitions this year – whether season in fall or moved to spring – & it will not count as a year of eligibility, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 21, 2020

Believe it or not, I’m actually very much against this plan. I want players to be taken care of, but why should players who play a full season get another year of eligibility?

Playing in 10 games and then getting another year doesn’t make any sense at all.

The NCAA had to do something for football players during the coronavirus pandemic, but this is a gross overreaction.

If players play a full season, then that should be the end of the conversation. They shouldn’t get another year tacked on.

If they don’t play, then they obviously don’t lose a year. This plan is simply stupid and unnecessary. It’s great for the players, but I’m not sure it makes sense on any level.

It’s a done deal, and I guess it’s time to move on. I’m just a little confused as to why this was done the way it was done by the NCAA.