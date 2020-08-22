Unfit To Print Episode 66: Democratic Conspiracies About USPS Are Russiagate 2.0

Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to steal the 2020 election by slowing down the mail and carting off mailboxes. Several viral tweets purported to show mailboxes being thrown out at industrial sites, while others claimed that mailboxes had red locks on them to make sure people couldn’t turn in their ballots.

The tweets were missing vital context, such as the fact that the mailboxes were being refurbished and that the USPS had to put locks on some boxes to prevent mail theft. In this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print,” Amber Athey breaks down how the Democrats are drumming up Russiagate 2.0 to preemptively dismiss the results of the election. (RELATED: Trump Critics Push Conspiracy Theories About Postal Service Mailboxes)

