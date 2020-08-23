Alexander Povetkin Knocks Out Dillian Whyte With Brutal Punch

Alexander Povetkin destroyed Dillian Whyte during their Saturday fight.

During the fifth round of the fight, Povetkin landed a punch and it was lights out for Whyte on the spot. Watch the insane moment below.

HOLY SHIT POVETKIN JUST DID THAT pic.twitter.com/cauFrB0nbL — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 22, 2020

That’s about as brutal as it gets when it comes to punches in a boxing match. He jacked him up in epic fashion!

I didn’t see that punch coming at all, and clearly, Whyte didn’t either. He was out from the moment he hit the ground.

That’s the kind of punch that will end just about any fight on the spot. I’m certainly not a boxing expert, but I know an insane hit when I see one.

There’s literally no other way to describe that shot from Povetkin. We might not see a boxing highlight like that again for a long time.

Props to Povetkin for throwing one of the best bunches that we’ve seen in a long time.