REPORT: Every Big 10 Athletic Director Was Against Canceling Football

Every single Big 10 athletic director reportedly supported playing football in the fall.

According to Sam McKewon from Omaha.com, every single Big 10 AD wanted to play football and B1G commissioner Kevin Warren knew it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite that fact, football was still canceled during the coronavirus pandemic. To make matters even worse, McKewon reported that the most powerful ADs in the conference were left out of the decision making process. Most notably, Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez and Ohio State’s Gene Smith “were left out of key discussions that shaped the league’s decisions.”

How can Cowardly Kevin still have a job? How can the B1G commissioner be aware of the fact that every AD wanted to play football, and then cancel the season anyways.

How detached from reality is Warren and the B1G university leaders in his ear? With every passing hour, this looks worse and worse for the Big 10.

At this point, I’m not sure how much more embarrassing it could get. I have no doubt it’ll get worse, but it’s hard to see how it could.

It’s just a disgraceful situation all the way around. We’ve decimated the conference that was the crown jewel of college athletics, and for what reason?

If it’s safe for the NFL, high schools and other colleges to play, then we should be playing too, especially if there’s complete support from the B1G athletic directors.

With all due respect, this situation needs to be resolved immediately.