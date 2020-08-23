Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Says There Likely Won’t Be Any Sports If Football Isn’t Played

The Big 12 might not have any sports at all if football isn’t played in the fall.

According to Brett McMurphy, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Chip Brown that “it’s likely” no sports happen if football isn’t played during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby tells @ChipBrown247 if there is no football in the fall at Big 12 schools “it’s likely” there will not be any sports played for entire 2020-21 academic year “based on what I’ve heard from our campuses” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2020

In case you didn’t already know how important college football is when it comes to the college landscape, this should sum it up for everyone.

You simply can’t be playing sports that lose money if football doesn’t happen. It’s just not possible.

I hate to sound mean to all the great water polo players and the golf teams, but those sports can only exist because football pays for everything.

If there’s no football, then there’s no money. If there’s no money, then you can’t fund sports that don’t generate revenue. It’s pretty basic economics.

As of right now, the Big 12 still intends on playing football in the fall, which means everything will probably be fine.

However, if they have to shut it down, then you can reasonably assume there’ll be no more sports for the rest of the year.

If there’s no money, then there’s no options on the table.