FX Releases The Official Trailer For ‘Fargo’ Season 4 With Chris Rock

The newest season of “Fargo” looks excellent.

The plot of the fourth season, according to FX’s YouTube description, is, “The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of tenuous truce.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As you all know, I loved the first three seasons of the hit FX show, and it looks like the new one with Chris Rock and Timothy Olyphant won’t be any different.

Give the trailer a watch below.

The new season of “Fargo” was supposed to come out awhile ago, but it was delayed indefinitely because of coronavirus.

Now, we’re going to get season four starting September 27. Was the wait fun? Hell no, but I think it’ll be worth it once it’s all said and done.

We’re talking about one of the best shows ever made. From the first season through the third, I’ve loved every single minute of “Fargo.”

FX is bringing us a new season in about a month, and the cast is loaded with talent.

I can’t wait to see what we get starting September 27. It should be a very fun time.