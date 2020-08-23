‘She’s Better At Twitter Than I Am’: James Comey Responds To Hillary Clinton Twitter Jab

Former FBI Director James Comey responded to a Twitter jab from former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a Sunday morning appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Comey last week had posted a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt that said “elect more women,” to which Clinton responded by tweeting an image of herself smirking.

“I know [Clinton] said in the past she thought she was on the verge of winning in 2016, until you reopened that email investigation,” said CBS anchor Margaret Brennan. “Do you see this is as contradictory? Do you regret what happened then, because she clearly sees this as a contradiction for you to say now?”

“Yeah, look, I think it is pretty funny,” Comey responded. “And I get why she would send something like that. She’s better at Twitter than I am.”

“But I regret only being involved in the 2016 election,” he continued. “We were stuck, and I think that we made the right decisions, choosing between terrible options. So I wasn’t trying, nor was anybody else in the FBI trying to elect or not elect anyone.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton: Comey Was ‘Under Pressure’ From Rudy Giuliani To Re-Open Email Probe [VIDEO])

The former FBI director told Brennan he hopes that “more women get elected to office.”

“I’m proud of that shirt that my daughters and my wife gave me and I think it’s time for more women to be leaders in this country,” he said. “We’ll all be better off.”