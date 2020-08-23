Pelosi Says Trump Is Projecting, Calls Him The Real ‘Hoax’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that President Donald Trump has been projecting, saying that he’s the real “hoax.”

Pelosi joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” to discuss the continued push for legislation on coronavirus relief and leaked audio from Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry, who referred to the president as “cruel.” (RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional Slop’: Pelosi Blasts Trump Executive Orders On Coronavirus Relief)

Tapper began the segment by noting the passage of the anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and the 19th Amendment and recognizing Pelosi as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House.

“First I do want to ask you about this breaking story, this remarkable audio of President Trump’s sister, former judge Maryanne Trump Barry,” Tapper began. “She calls the president cruel. She says he has no principles. She says Donald is out for Donald. It was secretly recorded by President Trump’s niece Mary, who’s made her opinion of her uncle clear in a book she wrote about him. What’s your reaction to hearing that kind of stark criticism coming from the president’s own sister?” (RELATED: Jake Tapper Asks Charlie Dent If The GOP Is Now ‘The Party Of Deranged Bigots’)

Pelosi called the news “heartbreaking,” saying that it was awful to think that a member of the president’s own family would think such horrible things about him. But then she pivoted to attack Trump as well, claiming that he was the real “hoax.”

“The president is calling everything a hoax. He’s called the virus a hoax for a while,” Pelosi added. “He’s called the Russian interference in our election is a hoax, which is just a projection what he is, a hoax, and this is just further evidence of his inauthenticity and his lack of integrity, a hoax.”