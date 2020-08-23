POLL: 88.4% Of People Want Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Fired

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren isn’t very popular with the fans.

I asked people on Twitter if Warren and all the university presidents who canceled Big 10 football during the coronavirus pandemic should be fired, and the results weren’t good news for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 908 voters, 88.4% voted to fire Warren and the presidents!

Should Kevin Warren (many people like to call him Cowardly Kevin) and all the moronic university presidents who voted to ruin the Big 10 by canceling football be fired? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 22, 2020

When is the last time 88.4% of people agreed on literally anything? Has that happened in the past few years?

People hate Kevin Warren, and I don’t blame them. Kevin Warren (known as Cowardly Kevin) might be a good person, and I’m sure we could drink a beer and talk.

However, he is way out of his element when it comes to running the Big 10. He has no idea what the hell he’s doing, and his idiotic actions are costing the conference.

By not playing football in the fall, we’re doing damage that might never be reversed. After decades and decades of domination, the Big 10 committed suicide for no reason.

For that, he has to go. It’s that simple.

Fire Kevin Warren and every single person involved immediately. It’s what the fans want, and it’s the right thing to do. Hell, fire him and make me the Big 10 commissioner. I’ll have us playing football again by nightfall.