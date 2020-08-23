REPORT: Wealthy Michigan Donors Are Threatening To Withhold Money Because Football Was Canceled

Wealthy University of Michigan donors are reportedly at the brink with the school over the fact that football was canceled.

According to Jeff Snook, “seven and eight figure donors” at UM “are threatening to withhold their money” over football not being played. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to Snook break it down with Clay Travis below.

I hope like hell donors do withhold their money. I hope like hell donors at every single school that supported shutting down football withhold their money.

What the hell did these Big 10 leaders and Cowardly Kevin think was going to happen when they stole football from us during the coronavirus pandemic?

Did they really expect everyone to smile and go along with it? Hell no. This is now a war, and it’s open season on the Big 10.

Donors, fans, coaches and players have to fight back at all costs. If that means no more checks are getting written to Michigan, then so be it.

Once everyone involved is fired then we can revisit making donations, and not one damn second before that.

We didn’t ask for this fight, but Cowardly Kevin and the presidents that canceled football brought it to our doorstep. Don’t be surprised when we fight back with our wallets.