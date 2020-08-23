REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History

“Yellowstone” season three is officially over, and the show gave fans one of the greatest cliffhangers in the history of TV.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

What the hell did we just watch? What the hell just happened with the Duttons? I am so amped up right now that I could run through a wall. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

Beth, John and Kayce might all be dead, Jamie has completely defected, Roarke and his crew are running this like a war zone and Rip is on his own.

I honestly can’t believe what I just watched. My heart is racing nonstop right now. It’s beating a million MPH.

When it comes to the greatest cliffhangers in TV history, I’m pretty sure we just found the greatest. I don’t remember anything that can match this.

Beth’s office got bombed, gunmen came for Kayce and John was gunned down on the side of the road. It was an absolute massacre.

I’ve never seen anything like this in TV history. Literally every single major character other than Rip and Rainwater might be dead right now.

Obviously, I don’t think John, Beth and Kayce will all die. It’ll be a little hard to carry on the show without all three, but will one of them be gone for good?

I honestly have no idea. I don’t even know what to think right now! We know Kayce got behind his desk to return fire right as the gunmen entered, but past that, we have nothing to go on. The Duttons got absolutely decimated by Roarke’s crew.

I had no idea what was going to happen, but I damn sure didn’t see this coming. The biggest upside is that Josh Holloway will absolutely be in season four.

Despite coming out on top at the ends of season one and two, the Duttons definitely didn’t come out on top this time.

What an absolutely wild finale. We’ve never seen anything like it before, and we might never see anything like it again. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.