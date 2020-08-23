SEC Football Players Will Be Tested Three Times A Week For Coronavirus

SEC football players will be tested a ton during the season for coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the SEC has decided to bump up testing to three times a week for football players and other athletes in sports “with a high risk of close contact.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, athletes were being tested twice a week.

SEC announces it now plans to conduct three COVID tests weekly for football & other sports with a high risk of close contact. Previously, league had announced 2 tests per week — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 21, 2020

This is a good idea, and it doesn’t take any skin off of the back of the SEC. The SEC has tons of money. It’s a very rich conference.

If they can afford to have ample testing for coronavirus, then they have to do it. Why wouldn’t they?

There’s nothing wrong with testing, and we should be testing football players as often as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

How else are you going to stay on top of the situation? If a player tests positive, then immediately pull them and put them in isolation.

It’s really not a hard concept to figure out. Keep sick players away from the rest of the team, and everything will be fine. It’s time to play some football, and I fully endorse any safety measures that get the job done.