I’m Officially A Seltzer Man

The world is officially upside down because I’m now a seltzer man.

Despite the fact that I’ve been empire building without slowing down for years, I’ve been battling an array of health issues recently. Not to get too specific, but I can’t really drink beer anymore. It’s unclear if it’s going to be this way forever (seems likely) or if there’s going to be a fix. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When I got this world shattering news right before the weekend started, it felt like everything was collapsing around me.

After all, I’m a man who built an empire on cases and cases of Busch Light and other beer. Now, I’m being told I can’t drink it anymore.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Naturally, I had to immediately pivot. I never die. I just go to hell to regroup, and while regrouping, I was told to give seltzers a shot.

Now, as everyone knows, I’ve dogged seltzers a lot. Most beer drinking people do, but my options are now incredibly limited. So, I figured I’d give it a shot.

Folks, I’m now all in on seltzers. Corona Seltzer is absolutely bomb. I’ve tried three or four different brands in the past couple days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Beers (@bestbeers_inc) on Feb 25, 2020 at 3:44pm PST

White Claw is good, but Corona is hands down the best. I’m not just drinking Seltzer, but I’m loving it. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Did I think I’d have to stop drinking beer at the ripe old age of 28? I didn’t, but here we are. There might come a day when beer and I get to meet again, but I don’t think that day will be anytime soon.

Believe it or not, I’m actually okay with that. I enjoyed my beer drinking days. They were awesome, but we’re onto the next stage.

It’s all about seltzers now! They even come in cans that you can crack open with the boys! What a wild time to be alive.